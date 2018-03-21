Franz RiesBorn 7 April 1846. Died 20 January 1932
Franz Ries
1846-04-07
Franz Ries Biography (Wikipedia)
Franz Ries (Berlin, 7 April 1846 – Naumburg, 20 January 1932) was a Romantic German violinist and composer, son of Hubert Ries. He studied at the Paris Conservatory. He also worked in the publishing business.
Franz Ries Tracks
La capricciosa
Franz Ries
La capricciosa
La capricciosa
