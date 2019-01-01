LauScottish contemporary folk band. Formed 2005
Lau
2005
Lau Biography (Wikipedia)
Lau is a British folk band from both Scotland and England, formed in 2005. Named after an Orcadian word meaning "natural light", the band is composed of Kris Drever (guitar, vocals), Martin Green (accordion, piano, electronics) and Aidan O'Rourke (fiddle). To date, the band has released four studio albums and a live album.
Lau Tracks
Lau Tracks
The Bell That Never Rang
Lau
The Bell That Never Rang
The Bell That Never Rang
Ghosts
Lau
Ghosts
Ghosts
It'shardtoseemtobeOKwhenyourenot
Lau
It'shardtoseemtobeOKwhenyourenot
It'shardtoseemtobeOKwhenyourenot
itshardtoseemtobeokwhenyourenot
Lau
itshardtoseemtobeokwhenyourenot
itshardtoseemtobeokwhenyourenot
Toy Tigers
Lau
Toy Tigers
Toy Tigers
Banks of Marble
Lau
Banks of Marble
Banks of Marble
Riad
Lau
Riad
Riad
I Don't Want To Die Here
Lau
I Don't Want To Die Here
I Don't Want To Die Here
She Put On Her Headphones
Lau
She Put On Her Headphones
Mattie and Karine's/The Lau Jig/The Creche Jig
Lau
Mattie and Karine's/The Lau Jig/The Creche Jig
Unquiet Grave
Lau
Unquiet Grave
Unquiet Grave
Dear Prudence
Lau
Dear Prudence
Dear Prudence
First Homecoming
Lau
First Homecoming
First Homecoming
Winter Moon
Lau
Winter Moon
Winter Moon
Winter Moon (live)
Lau
Winter Moon (live)
Winter Moon (live)
Banks of Marble (Live at the Bongo)
Lau
Banks of Marble (Live at the Bongo)
Banks of Marble (Live at the Bongo)
Noltland Castle
Lau
Noltland Castle
Noltland Castle
Souter Creek
Lau
Souter Creek
Souter Creek
Far From Portland
Lau
Far From Portland
Far From Portland
Hinba
Lau
Hinba
Hinba
Death of the Dining Car
Lau
Death of the Dining Car
Death of the Dining Car
Freeborn Man
Lau
Freeborn Man
Freeborn Man
The Bell That Never Rang (Leafcutter John Remix) (feat. Leafcutter John)
Lau
The Bell That Never Rang (Leafcutter John Remix) (feat. Leafcutter John)
The Bell That Never Rang (Leafcutter John Remix) (feat. Leafcutter John)
Upcoming Events
16
Feb
2019
Lau
Lancaster Grand Theatre, Blackpool, UK
19
Feb
2019
Lau
Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich, UK
20
Feb
2019
Lau
The Glee Club - Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
23
Feb
2019
Lau
Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth, UK
24
Feb
2019
Lau
The Stables, Milton Keynes, UK
Past BBC Events
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2013
Glasgow
2013-01-30T21:37:11
30
Jan
2013
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2013
Glasgow
Lau Links
