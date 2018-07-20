Kenneth FuchsComposer / conductor. Born 1 July 1956
Kenneth Fuchs
1956-07-01
Kenneth Fuchs Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenneth Fuchs (born July 1, 1956) is an American composer, conductor, and educator. He is Professor of Music Composition at the University of Connecticut (Storrs).
Kenneth Fuchs Tracks
Rush: II. Morning
Out of the Dark
