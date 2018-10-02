מתן פורתBorn 1982
מתן פורת
1982
מתן פורת Biography (Wikipedia)
Matan Porat (Hebrew: מתן פורת), is an Israeli pianist and composer. He lives in Berlin.
מתן פורת Tracks
Mikrokosmos: From the Diary of a Fly
Béla Bartók
Last played on
Piano Sonata No 21 in C major, Op 53 (3rd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Last played on
Préludes, Livre 1, L. 117: X. La Cathédrale engloutie
Claude Debussy
Last played on
