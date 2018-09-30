Guitar ShortyPopular Texas blues guitarist David William Kearney. Born 8 September 1939
Guitar Shorty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1939-09-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/732771e5-a544-40fd-9455-e484210604b2
Guitar Shorty Biography (Wikipedia)
Guitar Shorty (born David William Kearney, September 8, 1939 in Houston, Texas, United States) is an American blues guitarist, singer and songwriter. He is well known for his explosive guitar style and wild stage antics. Billboard magazine said, “his galvanizing guitar work defines modern, top-of-the-line blues-rock. His vocals remain as forceful as ever. Righteous shuffles...blistering, sinuous guitar solos.”
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Guitar Shorty Tracks
Sort by
Texas Women
Guitar Shorty
Texas Women
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Texas Women
Last played on
Get Off
Guitar Shorty
Get Off
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get Off
Last played on
Please Mr President
Guitar Shorty
Please Mr President
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Please Mr President
Last played on
Guitar Shorty Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist