John Forté (born January 30, 1975) is an American recording artist, composer, music producer, educator and activist. He achieved modest fame while writing, producing and performing with the celebrated hip hop group The Fugees during the 1990s, and has released four solo albums, including his most recent effort, Water Light Sound, released in September 2011.

Forté has collaborated with a range of diverse musicians and is known for a profound understanding and appreciation of a broad range of musical genres, spanning from hip hop to indie folk to classical music.[citation needed]

Forté is also Chief Executive Officer of Le Castle, a company he founded in 2011 to manage his upcoming projects in music, film and other creative fields.