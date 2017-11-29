AMLos Angeles based singer/songwriter (born in Tulsa)
AM
AM Biography
AM is an American songwriter, musician, composer and producer born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, raised in New Orleans, and currently residing in the Los Angeles Echo Park neighborhood in California. AM or A.M. refers to his band and is also the moniker for this artist. Known for his seamless fusing of pop, soul, funk and world music, recording artist AM has released several critically acclaimed albums and toured the world. His newest collaboration with London artist/producer Shawn Lee, has been described by Rolling Stone as "hypnotic" and by Daytrotter as “intricate, groove-filled dreamscapes that are every bit organic and every bit mad genius."
Dididi Bow
Tuckz, AM & Skengo
Dididi Bow
Dididi Bow
Jorge Ben
AM
Jorge Ben
Jorge Ben
