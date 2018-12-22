WaxYoutube Rapper. Born 5 April 1980
Wax

1980-04-05

Wax Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Jones (born April 5, 1980), better known by his stage name Wax, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, musician, and producer. He became a YouTube star after uploading several videos of himself rapping and singing. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California. Wax is widely known for his popular 2012 re-released single "Rosana".
Wax Tracks
Take It Up A Notch (feat. Wax & Herbal T)
Lack of Afro
Last played on
Lack of Afro
Featured Artist
Last played on
20002 (B Side)
Wax
Last played on
