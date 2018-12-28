Harry “Choo Choo” Romero
Biography (Wikipedia)
Harry Romero, better known as Harry "Choo Choo" Romero, is an American DJ and record producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hesitation
Harry "Choo Choo" Romero
Hesitation
Hesitation
Revolution (Deep In Jersey Mix)
Harry "Choo Choo" Romero
Revolution (Deep In Jersey Mix)
Revolution (Deep In Jersey Mix)
Hot Music
Harry "Choo Choo" Romero
Hot Music
Hot Music
Bang
Harry "Choo Choo" Romero
Bang
Bang
Control Ya (Harry Romero Remix)
Lex Luca
Control Ya (Harry Romero Remix)
Control Ya (Harry Romero Remix)
Daddy Is Home (Harry Romero Mix) (feat. Harry "Choo Choo" Romero)
Gotta, Tiana
Daddy Is Home (Harry Romero Mix) (feat. Harry “Choo Choo” Romero)
Daddy Is Home (Harry Romero Mix) (feat. Harry “Choo Choo” Romero)
Tambores (Joeski Tambores In Africa Remix)
Harry "Choo Choo" Romero
Tambores (Joeski Tambores In Africa Remix)
Tambores (Joeski Tambores In Africa Remix)
Remix Artist
Acid Bells
Harry "Choo Choo" Romero
Acid Bells
Acid Bells
Be Somebody
Harry "Choo Choo" Romero
Be Somebody
Be Somebody
Cold April
Harry "Choo Choo" Romero
Cold April
Cold April
Reach Out
Harry "Choo Choo" Romero
Reach Out
Reach Out
Scatter (Original Mix)
Harry "Choo Choo" Romero
Scatter (Original Mix)
Scatter (Original Mix)
Ahh Umm (Harry Romero Remix)
ATFC
Ahh Umm (Harry Romero Remix)
Ahh Umm (Harry Romero Remix)
So Nasty
Harry "Choo Choo" Romero
So Nasty
So Nasty
Hesitate
Harry "Choo Choo" Romero
Hesitate
Hesitate
Back In The Day (Kolsch Remix)
Harry "Choo Choo" Romero
Back In The Day (Kolsch Remix)
La Fluta De Habana (Harry Romero Remix)
Frank Nitty
La Fluta De Habana (Harry Romero Remix)
La Fluta De Habana (Harry Romero Remix)
Mother Earth
Harry "Choo Choo" Romero
Mother Earth
Mother Earth
Selekta
Harry "Choo Choo" Romero
Selekta
Selekta
The Butcher
Harry "Choo Choo" Romero
The Butcher
The Butcher
Revolt
Harry "Choo Choo" Romero
Revolt
Revolt
She's A Freak
Harry "Choo Choo" Romero
She's A Freak
She's A Freak
Neon Jungle
Christian Smith
Neon Jungle
Neon Jungle
Say Yeah!
Harry "Choo Choo" Romero
Say Yeah!
Say Yeah!
Retroversy
Harry "Choo Choo" Romero
Retroversy
Retroversy
Paradise
Harry "Choo Choo" Romero
Paradise
Paradise
Sloppy Kiss
Yousef
Sloppy Kiss
Sloppy Kiss
The Sky (Erick Morillo & Harry Romero Remix)
Thick D.
The Sky (Erick Morillo & Harry Romero Remix)
The Sky (Erick Morillo & Harry Romero Remix)
