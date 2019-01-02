SigridNorwegian singer Sigrid Raabe. Born 5 September 1996
Sigrid Solbakk Raabe (born 5 September 1996) is a Norwegian singer and songwriter. In 2017, she achieved international success with her EP "Don't Kill My Vibe", and she later won the BBC Music Sound of 2018 award. Her single "Strangers" reached number 10 in the UK.
- Sigridhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06pgy3j.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06pgy3j.jpg2018-11-20T23:59:00.000ZHighlights of Sigrid's performance at Radio 1's Teen Awards 2018.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06ph7m3
Sigrid
- Sigridhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068b9vq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068b9vq.jpg2018-06-27T22:59:00.000ZThe Norwegian singer won BBC Sound of 2018, and it's easy to see why.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p069zmf1
Sigrid
- The Winner of the BBC Music Sound Of 2018 poll is Sigrid!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05tnn9d.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05tnn9d.jpg2018-01-12T11:30:00.000ZAnnie Mac joins Clara to announce the winner and catch up with Sigrid to hear her reaction.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05tnm9m
The Winner of the BBC Music Sound Of 2018 poll is Sigrid!
- Sigrid – Raw (BBC Music Sound of 2018)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05tdq7r.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05tdq7r.jpg2018-01-12T10:15:00.000ZSigrid performs Raw in Øygardshallen, Giske, Norway, close to where she grew up.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05tdpvg
Sigrid – Raw (BBC Music Sound of 2018)
- Sigrid - Strangers (Acoustic) (BBC Music Sound of 2018)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05tdqzf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05tdqzf.jpg2018-01-12T10:15:00.000ZSigrid tells us about her childhood and performs a rare acoustic version of Strangers.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05tdqgm
Sigrid - Strangers (Acoustic) (BBC Music Sound of 2018)
- Meet Sigrid, winner of BBC Music Sound of 2018https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05tdrj0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05tdrj0.jpg2018-01-12T10:15:00.000ZWe meet BBC Music Sound of 2018 winner Sigrid in Ålesund, Norway, where she grew up.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05tdr1z
Meet Sigrid, winner of BBC Music Sound of 2018
- The Best Bits from Backstage at Sounds Like Friday Nighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qx23w.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qx23w.jpg2017-12-12T18:54:00.000ZSome of the Best Bits taken backstage at #SLFN featuring Sigrid, Liam Payne, Charlie Puth, Stereophonics, Mabel, Rita Ora and Royal Blood...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05qwd3b
The Best Bits from Backstage at Sounds Like Friday Night
- Sigrid does the Cossack dancehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05q58lv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05q58lv.jpg2017-12-05T14:30:00.000ZSigrid reveals the time she got so excited that she burst into the Cossack dance.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05q54s9
Sigrid does the Cossack dance
- Sigridhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056v8p0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056v8p0.jpg2017-07-25T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Sigrid's set at Glastonbury 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0578m71
Sigrid
Sucker Punch
Sigrid
Sucker Punch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06qj51t.jpglink
Sucker Punch
Last played on
High Five
Sigrid
High Five
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065hd1g.jpglink
High Five
Last played on
Sucker Punch (Clean)
Sigrid
Sucker Punch (Clean)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v9ggv.jpglink
Sucker Punch (Clean)
Last played on
Strangers
Sigrid
Strangers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05nc2c7.jpglink
Strangers
Last played on
Dynamite
Sigrid
Dynamite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v9ggv.jpglink
Dynamite
Last played on
Don't Kill My Vibe
Sigrid
Don't Kill My Vibe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04stqjh.jpglink
Radio 1's Teen Awards: 2018
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6rz3d/acts/a4fz5v
The SSE Arena, Wembley
2018-10-21T21:54:45
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06pgy1k.jpg
21
Oct
2018
Radio 1's Teen Awards: 2018
The SSE Arena, Wembley
Reading + Leeds: 2018
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4c84f/acts/azrn6q
Reading
2018-08-25T21:54:45
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06jg471.jpg
25
Aug
2018
Reading + Leeds: 2018
Reading
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efj3v2/acts/aqj5gw
Swansea, Singleton Park
2018-05-26T21:54:45
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p068b9vc.jpg
26
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Swansea, Singleton Park
Glastonbury: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec584f/acts/a3zj8g
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-24T21:54:45
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p056v8s3.jpg
24
Jun
2017
Glastonbury: 2017
15:00
Worthy Farm, Pilton
