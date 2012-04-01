Jin Au-Yeung (Chinese name: 歐陽靖; born June 4, 1982), known as MC Jin, is an American rapper, songwriter and actor of Hakka descent who is the first Asian American solo rapper to be signed to a major record label in the United States. Born in Miami, Florida and later living in New York City, he lived in Hong Kong for several years before returning to New York in the summer of 2012.