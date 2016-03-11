Heidi Mortenson is a Danish electronic composer, singer and producer.

Heidi grew up listening to the metallic sounds of her dad repairing cars and her mother playing the organ. As a teenager, Heidi moved to Barcelona and started to experiment with sound and acoustics.

After playing her first concert, Mortenson was appointed Resident Artist 2003 at the annual experimental LEM Festival in Barcelona. Hereafter she went on a European tour with visual artist SOLU, with whom she performed the Opening Act of Transmediale Festival 2004 in Berlin.

That same year Heidi moved to Berlin, where she started working on her debut album.

Mortenson's style is not easy to categorize, as her songs are unbound to any specific genre. The cassette tape release Circular Tape, was made from using a microphone and 7 effect pedals. The sound source being Heidi's voice. The songs are recorded using instant composing style; meaning onto one track, without arrangement or preparation. Heidi has also performed a great deal live as a solo act, building up songs by sampling her voice through efx pedals and singing.