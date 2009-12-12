Louie Rankin (born Leonard Forbes) is a Jamaican dancehall reggae artist and actor.

Leonard Forbes was born in St. Thomas, Jamaica and grew up in Rockfort, Warika Hill and East Kingston. His most successful song was the single "Typewriter," released in 1992. In his lyrics, Rankin often refers to himself as the "Original Don Dada," a term used by many of his dancehall competitors, such as Super Cat.

Rankin also performed in noticeable acting roles as a Jamaican "gangsta", in the movies Shottas and Belly. Rankin is a member of the Screen Actors Guild.