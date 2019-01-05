Josh Alexander
Josh Alexander is an American songwriter and producer best known for his collaborations with songwriter/producer Billy Steinberg. Their work includes songs for Demi Lovato ("Give Your Heart a Break"), JoJo ("Too Little Too Late"), Nicole Scherzinger ("Don't Hold Your Breath") and t.A.T.u ("All About Us").
