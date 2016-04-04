De RosaFormed 2001. Disbanded May 2009
De Rosa
2001
De Rosa Biography (Wikipedia)
De Rosa are a Scottish rock band from Bellshill. It consists of Martin Henry (vocals, guitar), Chris Connick (guitar), James Woodside (bass), Neil Woodside (drums) and Andrew Bush (piano/keyboards). The band have released three studio albums—Mend, Prevention, and Weem.
De Rosa Performances & Interviews
De Rosa Tracks
San Geronimo (Radio Scotland Session, 04 April 2016)
De Rosa
San Geronimo (Radio Scotland Session, 04 April 2016)
Spectres (Radio Scotland Session, 04 April 2016)
De Rosa
Spectres (Radio Scotland Session, 04 April 2016)
The Sea Cup
De Rosa
The Sea Cup
The Sea Cup
Last played on
Falling Water
De Rosa
Falling Water
Falling Water
Last played on
Lanes
De Rosa
Lanes
Lanes
Last played on
Spectres
De Rosa
Spectres
Spectres
Last played on
Scott Fank Juniper
De Rosa
Scott Fank Juniper
Scott Fank Juniper
Last played on
Devils
De Rosa
Devils
Devils
Last played on
New Lanark
De Rosa
New Lanark
New Lanark
Last played on
Nocturne For An Absentee
De Rosa
Nocturne For An Absentee
Nocturne For An Absentee
Last played on
Flight Recorder
De Rosa
Flight Recorder
Flight Recorder
Last played on
