Guy d'HardelotBorn August 1858. Died 7 January 1936
Guy d'Hardelot
1858-08
Guy d'Hardelot Biography (Wikipedia)
Guy d'Hardelot (August 1858 – January 7, 1936) was the pen name of Helen Rhodes (née Helen Guy), a French composer, pianist, and teacher.
Guy d'Hardelot Tracks
Parce Que
Guy d'Hardelot
Parce Que
Parce Que
Because
Guy d'Hardelot
Because
Because
Medley of Parlour Songs (Because, All Through the Night, We'll Gather Lilacs)
Guy d'Hardelot
Medley of Parlour Songs (Because, All Through the Night, We'll Gather Lilacs)
Because
Guy d'Hardelot
Because
Because
