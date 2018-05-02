Eldbjørg Hemsing (born 16 February 1990 in Nord-Aurdal, Norway) is a Norwegian violinist, who has been performing on some of the world's most prestigious stages since the age of 11, with her solo debut with the Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra. Her violin playing represents a unique blend of classic Viennese sound, which she perfected while studying with Boris Kuschnir; a contemporary sensibility absorbed through numerous projects with living composers including Tan Dun; and a deep affinity with her Scandinavian heritage that she proudly showcases in every aspect of her active musical life.