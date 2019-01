Hines has a rare genetic joint condition called Larsen's syndrome and uses a power wheelchair. He is a strong supporter of numerous charities and has performed at many fund raising events. He founded the Justin Hines Foundation, a charitable foundation for people with disabilities.

