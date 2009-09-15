Justin HinesCanadian singer-songwriter
Justin Hines is a Canadian singer-songwriter who was born in Newmarket, Ontario.
Hines has a rare genetic joint condition called Larsen's syndrome and uses a power wheelchair. He is a strong supporter of numerous charities and has performed at many fund raising events. He founded the Justin Hines Foundation, a charitable foundation for people with disabilities.
