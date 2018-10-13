Maria Xaveria PeruconaComposer
Maria Xaveria Perucona or Parruccona (Novara, c. 1652 - after 1709 in Galliate) was a nun and composer in 17th Century Italy. She was of aristocratic birth as many of her fellow nun-composers such as Cozzolani and would have received musical training at home. She entered the Collegio Sant'Orsola in Galliate, a town near her birthplace Novara, at the age of 16.
