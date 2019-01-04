Shirley & Company was an American disco group, consisting of Shirley Goodman (1936–2005), Jason Alvarez (now a pastor), Walter Morris, Bernadette Randle, Seldon Powell, Jonathan Williams and Clarence Oliver.

They topped the U.S. Dance chart in 1975 with "Shame, Shame, Shame" (U.S. Pop #12), and did extremely well in Europe: the song reached #6 in the UK Singles Chart and #1 in Austria, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands. The follow-up, "Cry Cry Cry," made it to #91 on the Hot 100 later that year.