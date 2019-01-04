Shirley & Company
Shirley & Company
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04psmwg.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/73034184-6a52-4b10-8ec9-55f2b850a0cd
Shirley & Company Biography (Wikipedia)
Shirley & Company was an American disco group, consisting of Shirley Goodman (1936–2005), Jason Alvarez (now a pastor), Walter Morris, Bernadette Randle, Seldon Powell, Jonathan Williams and Clarence Oliver.
They topped the U.S. Dance chart in 1975 with "Shame, Shame, Shame" (U.S. Pop #12), and did extremely well in Europe: the song reached #6 in the UK Singles Chart and #1 in Austria, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands. The follow-up, "Cry Cry Cry," made it to #91 on the Hot 100 later that year.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shirley & Company Tracks
Sort by
Shame Shame Shame
Shirley & Company
Shame Shame Shame
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mtsfs.jpglink
Shame Shame Shame
Last played on
Playlists featuring Shirley & Company
Shirley & Company Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist