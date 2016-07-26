Kenny & The Kasuals60s Dallas garage rock band "Journey to Tyme". Formed 1964
Kenny & The Kasuals
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1964
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7301b602-dfb7-4305-94fd-22b199be95b0
Kenny & The Kasuals Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenny and the Kasuals were an American garage rock band formed in Dallas, Texas in 1964. The band played at various venues, including the Studio Club, with a repertoire that consisted of material taken from the British Invasion and R&B standards. Over time the band began experimenting with early elements of psychedelic music and are often cited as one of the first groups to play in such a style. Kenny and the Kasuals released several singles including their best-known song, "Journey to Tyme". A live album, Impact, was also recorded in 1966.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kenny & The Kasuals Tracks
Sort by
Journey To Tyme
Kenny & The Kasuals
Journey To Tyme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Journey To Tyme
Last played on
Kenny & The Kasuals Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist