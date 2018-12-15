Linx was a British soul/funk band consisting of David Grant (lead vocals), Bob Carter (keyboards), Andy Duncan (drums), Canute Edwards (guitar), Peter Martin (bass) (aka Sketch) and Junior Giscombe (backing vocals). After its first hit in 1980, the band slimmed down to a duo of Grant and Martin. They had six entries on the UK Singles Chart from mid 1980 until mid 1982. The band's biggest success was "Intuition," which reached number 7 in early 1981. Other hits included "You're Lying" and "So This is Romance." Linx also contributed to the influential C81 compilation cassette released by New Musical Express magazine in 1981.

Linx's success with "Intuition" was assisted by a BBC technician's strike, which resulted in only music videos and repeat performances being allowed to be used on Top Of The Pops for a period. This led to the video for "Intuition", first played when the song was in the 60's in the music charts, being shown several times. This helped the single reach the Top Ten.