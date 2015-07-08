Todd Tobias is a multi-instrumentalist and music producer best known for his work with Robert Pollard and his band Guided by Voices. Other projects include Circus Devils, Kramies, The Library is on Fire, The Celebrity Pilots, Slark Martyr, and musical theatre composer and lyricist George Griggs.

In 2012 Tobias began recording solo albums of instrumental, atmospheric mood music ranging in style from ambient to post-rock. Todd's debut album Medicine Show, released on Hidden Shoal Recordings. has been described as "a multi-faceted instrumental opus, evoking a shadowy steampunk dystopia."

In 2013, Tobias released I RAZOR, a soundtrack album for the experimental film of the same name, followed by Impossible Cities in 2014 and Tristes Tropiques in 2015. Todd's EP Moorea was featured in John Diliberto's NPR program Echoes' top 25 in September, 2015.

In 2018, Tobias joined with English vocalist and songwriter Chloe March on the ambient album Amialluma, on which vocalist March invented a language to accompany Tobias' music.