James HolmesConductor, coach, accompanist, arranger
James Holmes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/72fa5ff9-b137-42ce-937f-1990ffdba386
James Holmes Tracks
Sort by
I didn't raise my boy to be a soldier
Al Piantadosi
I didn't raise my boy to be a soldier
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I didn't raise my boy to be a soldier
Last played on
The Advantages of Floating in the Middle of the Sea (Pacific Overtures)
Stephen Sondheim
The Advantages of Floating in the Middle of the Sea (Pacific Overtures)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk5l.jpglink
The Advantages of Floating in the Middle of the Sea (Pacific Overtures)
Last played on
Back to artist