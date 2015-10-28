Steve McDonald (born 9 September 1950) is a New Zealand composer, singer, and instrumentalist. He performed in several rock bands, including Human Instinct, before embarking on a solo career. He has composed musical scores for television shows and documentaries. Beginning in the early 1990s, McDonald has explored his Scottish heritage through a series of Celtic recordings.

Music Style: Celtic fusion Solo Albums: Spinfield (Hearts of Space Records), Sons of Somerled, Stone of Destiny (album), Winter in Scotland: A Highland Christmas, The Message (Steve McDonald album), Highland Farewell, Legend (Steve McDonald album) Music Label: Etherean Music

Formerly a member of: Timberjack (band), Dizzy Limits, Human Instinct