PliesBorn 1 July 1976
Plies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1976-07-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/72f62a4c-0042-49f6-b4dc-2f5b27dd289f
Plies Biography (Wikipedia)
Algernod Lanier Washington (born July 1, 1976), better known by his stage name Plies, is an American hip hop recording artist. He is the founder of Big Gates Records. Born in Fort Myers, Florida, Washington was a wide receiver on the football team of Miami University in Ohio in 1996 and 1997 before he became a rapper. After dropping out of college, he founded Big Gates with his stepbrother. Signed to Slip-n-Slide Records, from 2007 to 2008 he released three albums. Plies debuted in 2007 with The Real Testament with successful singles "Shawty" and "Hypnotized". Plies also released two albums in 2008, Definition of Real and Da REAList, and later released Goon Affiliated in 2010.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Plies Tracks
Sort by
Shawtey (feat. T‐Pain)
Plies
Shawtey (feat. T‐Pain)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmn2.jpglink
Shawtey (feat. T‐Pain)
Last played on
Hey Daddy (Daddy's Home) (feat. Plies)
Usher
Hey Daddy (Daddy's Home) (feat. Plies)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btj20.jpglink
Hey Daddy (Daddy's Home) (feat. Plies)
Last played on
Rock
Plies
Rock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock
Last played on
Check Callin (feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again)
Plies
Check Callin (feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Check Callin (feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again)
Last played on
Welcome To My Hood (feat. Rick Ross, Plies, Lil Wayne & T‐Pain)
DJ Khaled
Welcome To My Hood (feat. Rick Ross, Plies, Lil Wayne & T‐Pain)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btd2r.jpglink
Welcome To My Hood (feat. Rick Ross, Plies, Lil Wayne & T‐Pain)
Last played on
Hypnotized (feat. Akon)
Plies
Hypnotized (feat. Akon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmqp.jpglink
Hypnotized (feat. Akon)
Last played on
Real Hitta
Plies
Real Hitta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Real Hitta
Last played on
Thick (Snappy Jit Remix)
Plies
Thick (Snappy Jit Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thick (Snappy Jit Remix)
Last played on
Ritz Carlton
Plies
Ritz Carlton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ritz Carlton
Last played on
Wasted (feat. Plies)
Gucci Mane
Wasted (feat. Plies)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vqxm3.jpglink
Wasted (feat. Plies)
Last played on
Ran Off On Da Plug Twice (Ritz Carlton)
Plies
Ran Off On Da Plug Twice (Ritz Carlton)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ran Off On Da Plug Twice (Ritz Carlton)
Last played on
Put Your Hands Up (feat. Young Jeezy, Plies & Rick Ross)
DJ Khaled
Put Your Hands Up (feat. Young Jeezy, Plies & Rick Ross)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br533.jpglink
Put Your Hands Up (feat. Young Jeezy, Plies & Rick Ross)
Last played on
Odo Fitaa vs Hypnotized (feat. Akon)
4x4
Odo Fitaa vs Hypnotized (feat. Akon)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Odo Fitaa vs Hypnotized (feat. Akon)
Last played on
Latest Plies News
Plies Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist