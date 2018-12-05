Kimberly Michelle Pate, better known by the stage name K. Michelle, is an American R&B singer, songwriter, and television personality. In 2009, she signed a deal with Jive Records and released her first R&B-charting single called "Fakin' It" featuring Missy Elliott. After the release of "Fakin' It", she released three other R&B songs – "Fallin'", "I Just Can't Do This", and "How Many Times" – all three songs attained spots on the charts before Michelle left the label. In 2012, Michelle was added to the cast of VH1's reality series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Appearing on the show led her to signing with Atlantic Records and releasing her long-awaited debut album Rebellious Soul on August 13, 2013. The album was a commercial success, debuting at number 2 on the US Billboard 200, and number one on the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.

Michelle's The Rebellious Soul Musical that was directed by a Golden Globe winner Idris Elba, and debuted on VH1 on August 19, 2014. In 2014, Michelle received her own reality TV show K. Michelle: My Life. In December 2014, Michelle released her second album Anybody Wanna Buy a Heart?, which debuted at number 6 on the US Billboard 200, and number one on the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. She became the first ever African American to have an endorsement deal with Jack Daniels to begin developing her own cocktail. On March 25, 2016, Michelle released her third album More Issues Than Vogue, which debuted at number 2 on the US Billboard 200, and number one on the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.