Catherine King Biography (Wikipedia)
Catherine King is an English mezzo-soprano, best known for her performances and recordings of mediaeval, renaissance and baroque music and also very active in performing classical oratorio, opera and contemporary music. She is the only female member of Gothic Voices and has made over 30 recordings.
Catherine King Tracks
Pour down, you powers devine
Robert Parsons
Pour down, you powers devine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htpxq.jpglink
Pour down, you powers devine
Last played on
Protector noster
Lucrezia Vizzana
Protector noster
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Protector noster
Last played on
Mein Herz das ist versert
Oswald von Wolkenstein
Mein Herz das ist versert
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mein Herz das ist versert
Creata fusti, o vergine Maria
anon. & Catherine King
Creata fusti, o vergine Maria
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Creata fusti, o vergine Maria
Composer
Questa fanciull' Amor
Francesco Landini
Questa fanciull' Amor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Questa fanciull' Amor
Magnificat in G minor, RV 610b
Taverner Choir and Players, Alison Place, Antonio Vivaldi, Emily Van Evera, Nancy Argenta, Catherine King, Margaret Cable & Andrew Parrott
Magnificat in G minor, RV 610b
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Magnificat in G minor, RV 610b
Performer
Last played on
