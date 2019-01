Annette Bryn Parri is a Welsh pianist, best known as an accompanist to opera stars such as Bryn Terfel, Rebecca Evans and Jason Howard. Parri appears regularly on the National Eisteddfod stage, and also at the International Eisteddfod at Llangollen.

