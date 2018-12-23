Annette Bryn Parri
Annette Bryn Parri
Annette Bryn Parri Biography (Wikipedia)
Annette Bryn Parri is a Welsh pianist, best known as an accompanist to opera stars such as Bryn Terfel, Rebecca Evans and Jason Howard. Parri appears regularly on the National Eisteddfod stage, and also at the International Eisteddfod at Llangollen.
Annette Bryn Parri Tracks
Oh Holy Night
Oh Holy Night
Moonlight Sonata
Moonlight Sonata
Vecchia zimarra, senti (La bohème)
Giacomo Puccini
Vecchia zimarra, senti (La bohème)
La Vergine
La Vergine
Dafydd u garreg wen
Dafydd u garreg wen
Le Coucou
Louis-Claude Daquin
Le Coucou
Bugeilio'r Gwenith Gwyn
Bugeilio'r Gwenith Gwyn
Crafangau
Crafangau
Awelon Y Mnydd (Mountain Breezes)
Meirion Williams
Awelon Y Mnydd (Mountain Breezes)
Rhapsody in Blue
Rhapsody in Blue
Gwynfyd
Meirion Williams
Gwynfyd
Desperado
Desperado
Love Theme/ Lara's Theme
Love Theme/ Lara's Theme
El Cumbanchero
El Cumbanchero
