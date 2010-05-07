Dave EvansAustralian singer for AC/DC and others. Born 20 July 1953
Dave Evans
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1953-07-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/72f200eb-68b5-4c35-904a-3827197547d0
Dave Evans Biography (Wikipedia)
Dave Evans (born 20 July 1953) is a Welsh-born Australian singer. He briefly sang for the hard rock band AC/DC in 1973–1974, appearing on their debut single before being fired and replaced with Bon Scott. Evans then went on to join the band Rabbit who were active into the early 1980s. He resumed a solo career shortly after the year 2000.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dave Evans Tracks
Sort by
You Talkin' To Me
Dave Evans
You Talkin' To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Talkin' To Me
Last played on
Dave Evans Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist