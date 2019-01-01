The Phantom60s US rockabilly artist Marty Lott. Born 30 January 1938. Died 4 September 1983
Jerry Lott a.k.a. Marty Lott a.k.a. The Phantom (January 30, 1938 – September 4, 1983) was an American rockabilly singer with the frantic Dot single, "Love Me" backed with the ballad "Whisper My Love" (Dot 45-16056). Both sides were recorded in 1958 but not issued until January 1960. The record was released with the artist shown as The Phantom, while the songwriting credit for both is M. Lott. Although the recording is performed in a fractured Elvis style, this is not the same song as the Elvis Presley song "Love Me"
