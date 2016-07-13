Julian Lloyd Webber
1951-04-14
Julian Lloyd Webber Biography (Wikipedia)
Julian Lloyd Webber (born 14 April 1951) is a British cellist, conductor and the principal of the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.
Julian Lloyd Webber Performances & Interviews
Julian Lloyd Webber on Buddy Holly
2015-01-11
The cellist shares a rare demo and a theory about Buddy Holly's final compositions. He also talks about Vivaldi, the healing power of music, and stepping away from performing.
Julian Lloyd Webber on Buddy Holly
Julian and Jiaxin Lloyd Webber join Claudia
2013-12-01
Julian and Jiaxin Lloyd Webber join Claudia ahead of their A Tale of Two Cellos concerts.
Julian and Jiaxin Lloyd Webber join Claudia
Past BBC Events
Proms 2011: Prom 37: Bridge, Brahms, Holst & Elgar
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2bv4f
Royal Albert Hall
2011-08-11T20:58:12
11
Aug
2011
Proms 2011: Prom 37: Bridge, Brahms, Holst & Elgar
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1980: Prom 38
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exhj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1980-08-25T20:58:12
25
Aug
1980
Proms 1980: Prom 38
Royal Albert Hall
