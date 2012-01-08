Richard TrunkGerman composer. Born 10 February 1879. Died 2 June 1968
Richard Trunk
1879-02-10
Richard Trunk Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Trunk (born Tauberbischofsheim, 10 February 1879 - died Herrsching, 2 June 1968) was a German composer, pianist, conductor, and critic.
Richard Trunk Tracks
Die heiligen drie Könige
Die heiligen drie Könige
