Horace ParlanBorn 19 January 1931. Died 23 February 2017
1931-01-19
Horace Parlan (January 19, 1931, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – February 23, 2017, Korsør, Denmark) was an American hard bop and post-bop pianist and composer. He was known for his contributions to the Charles Mingus recordings Mingus Ah Um and Blues & Roots.
Boogie Stop Shuffle
Charles Mingus
Boogie Stop Shuffle
Boogie Stop Shuffle
Jelly Roll
Charles Mingus
Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll
Back From The Gig
Horace Parlan
Back From The Gig
Back From The Gig
Congalegre
Horace Parlan
Congalegre
Congalegre
Holy Land
Horace Parlan
Holy Land
Holy Land
Look Out
Stanley Turrentine
Look Out
Look Out
Opus Ocean
George Duvivier
Opus Ocean
Opus Ocean
You For Me
Tubby Hayes
You For Me
You For Me
Better Git It In your Soul
John Handy, Charles Mingus, Booker Ervin, Jimmy Knepper, Horace Parlan & Dannie Richmond
Better Git It In your Soul
Better Git It In your Soul
Performer
