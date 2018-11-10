Caravan PalaceFrench electro swing band. Formed 2005
Caravan Palace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/72eabb1a-4d2c-4de6-90f2-671b2cada42b
Caravan Palace Biography (Wikipedia)
Caravan Palace is a French electro swing band based in Paris. The band's influences include Django Reinhardt, Vitalic, Lionel Hampton, and Daft Punk. The band released their debut studio album, Caravan Palace, on the Wagram label in October 2008. The record charted in Switzerland, Belgium, and France, where it reached a peak position of number 11.
Caravan Palace Tracks
Sort by
Dramophone
Caravan Palace
Dramophone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04k8mrm.jpglink
Dramophone
Last played on
Beatophone
Caravan Palace
Beatophone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04k8mr8.jpglink
Beatophone
Last played on
The Dirty Side Of The Street
Caravan Palace
The Dirty Side Of The Street
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Dirty Side Of The Street
Last played on
Tatoos
Caravan Place
Tatoos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tatoos
Performer
Last played on
12 Juin 3049
Caravan Palace
12 Juin 3049
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
12 Juin 3049
Last played on
Lone Digger
Caravan Palace
Lone Digger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lone Digger
Last played on
Black Betty
Caravan Palace
Black Betty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Betty
Last played on
