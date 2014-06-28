Victoria HartBorn 25 November 1988
Victoria Hart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqh7d.jpg
1988-11-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/72e91dc6-979f-4e14-b180-40e26e150150
Victoria Hart (born 25 November 1988) is a California-born English jazz-pop singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Victoria Hart Tracks
When You Want 'Em You Cant Get 'Em
Victoria Hart
When You Want 'Em You Cant Get 'Em
When You Want 'Em You Cant Get 'Em
Tonight's The Night
Victoria Hart
Tonight's The Night
