Sean Michael O'Boyle AM (born 1963) is an Australian composer and conductor.

His River Symphony was performed by the Queensland Orchestra and released on ABC Classics in 2007 on a CD that also included Concerto for Didgeridoo composed with and recorded by William Barton. River Symphony was placed 85th in the Australian Broadcasting Corporation Classic 100 Symphony, and Concerto for Didgeridoo was placed 87th in the Australian Broadcasting Corporation Classic 100 Twentieth Century.

O'Boyle became a Member of the Order of Australia in the 2015 Australia Day honours for "significant service to music as a composer, conductor, musician, performer and musical director."

O'Boyle has written for, conducted, directed and collaborated with many artists including Evelyn Glennie, Adam Lopez, James Morrison, The Whitlams, Tommy Emmanuel, Kate Ceberano, Yvonne Kenny, Teddy Tahu Rhodes, Suzanne Kompass, David Hobson, Riley Lee, David Campbell and Jane Rutter.

He has twice received the ABC Golden Manuscript Award for his work as a composer and his projects have received numerous ARIA nominations and awards.