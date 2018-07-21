B.E.F.Formed 1980
B.E.F.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br6hw.jpg
1980
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/72dfdcd1-8c7d-4f43-8b3a-3a4ee3b64c79
B.E.F. Biography (Wikipedia)
B.E.F. (British Electric Foundation) was a band/production company formed by former Human League members Martyn Ware and Ian Craig Marsh which became largely eclipsed by its best-known project, Heaven 17 (with lead singer Glenn Gregory).
B.E.F. Tracks
It's Over
Joe Dworniak
It's Over
It's Over
Rise Of The East (Alternate Version)
B.E.F.
B.E.F.
Rise Of The East (Alternate Version)
Ball of Confusion (feat. Tina Turner)
B.E.F.
B.E.F.
Ball of Confusion (feat. Tina Turner)
Ball of Confusion (feat. Tina Turner)
Party Fears Two (feat. Glenn Gregory)
B.E.F.
B.E.F.
Party Fears Two (feat. Glenn Gregory)
Party Fears Two (feat. Glenn Gregory)
It's Over
B.E.F.
It's Over
It's Over
Secret Life Of Arabia
B.E.F.
B.E.F.
Secret Life Of Arabia
Secret Life Of Arabia
Optimum Chant
B.E.F.
Optimum Chant
Optimum Chant
The Secret Life Of Arabia (Dub Mix)
B.E.F.
B.E.F.
The Secret Life Of Arabia (Dub Mix)
Wichita Lineman
B.E.F.
B.E.F.
Wichita Lineman
Wichita Lineman
Every Time I See You I Go Wild (feat. Kim Wilde)
B.E.F.
B.E.F.
Every Time I See You I Go Wild (feat. Kim Wilde)
It Was A Very Good Year (feat. Glenn Gregory)
B.E.F.
B.E.F.
It Was A Very Good Year (feat. Glenn Gregory)
It Was A Very Good Year (feat. Glenn Gregory)
Decline Of The West
B.E.F.
B.E.F.
Decline Of The West
Decline Of The West
Dirty Bit Break
B.E.F.
B.E.F.
Dirty Bit Break
Dirty Bit Break
Secret Life Of Arabia
B.E.F.
B.E.F.
Secret Life Of Arabia
Secret Life Of Arabia
Free
B.E.F.
Free
Free
There's A Ghost In My House
B.E.F.
B.E.F.
There's A Ghost In My House
There's A Ghost In My House
You Keep Me Hanging On
B.E.F.
B.E.F.
You Keep Me Hanging On
Wichita Lineman
Glenn Gregory
Wichita Lineman
Wichita Lineman
