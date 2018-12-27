Ram Sampath
Ram Sampath Biography (Wikipedia)
Ram Sampath (born 25 July 1977) is an Indian composer, music producer and musician, who started his career composing advertising jingles for Mumbai-based advertising industry, subsequently he started composing for pop albums like Tanha Dil (2000) by Shaan, before composing for films like Khakee, Delhi Belly (2011), Talaash (2012), Raees etc.
He has composed music for advertising jingles for brands like Airtel, Docomo, Thums Up, Pepsi and the Times of India.
Ram Sampath Tracks
Sort by
Bhaag DK Bose
Ram Sampath
Bhaag DK Bose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br53s.jpglink
Bhaag DK Bose
Last played on
Beda Paar
Mika Singh
Beda Paar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7lc.jpglink
Beda Paar
Last played on
Sundari Komola
Ram Sampath
Sundari Komola
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br53s.jpglink
Sundari Komola
Last played on
Piya Se Naina
Ram Sampath
Piya Se Naina
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01gmsk0.jpglink
Piya Se Naina
Last played on
Itemwaale
Ram Sampath
Itemwaale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br53s.jpglink
Itemwaale
Last played on
