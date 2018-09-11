Mbongwana Star
Mbongwana Star Biography (Wikipedia)
Mbongwana Star is a Congolese band from Kinshasa, the capital city of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Of the seven members of the band, two of them (Coco Ngabali and Theo Nzonza) were among the founding members of Staff Benda Bilili.
The band is signed to the World Circuit label, on which they released their debut album, From Kinshasa, in 2015. The album received "universal acclaim" from critics, according to Metacritic.
Mbongwana Star Performances & Interviews
Mbongwana Star Tracks
Prison (6Music Session, 4 Jun 2015)
Bitum Bate (6Music Session, 4 Jun 2015)
Malukayi (feat. Konono Nº1)
Nganshe (Simon Reeve Mixtape)
1 Million C'est Quoi? (6Music Session, 4 Jun 2015)
Malukayi
Kala
Shegue
Malukayi (Glastonbury 2016)
Impala (Glastonbury 2016)
Malukyai
Impala (Live at Glastonbury)
Shegue (Live at Glastonbury)
Malukayi (Live at Glastonbury)
Suzanna
From Kinshasa to the Moon
Malukayi (feat. Konono N°1)
She´gue´
1 MILLION C'EST QUOI?
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2016
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-25T20:33:57
25
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
16:00
Worthy Farm, Pilton
