McFly are an English band formed in London in 2003. The band took its name from the Back to the Future character Marty McFly. The band consists of Tom Fletcher (lead vocals, guitar and piano), Danny Jones (lead vocals, harmonica and guitar), Dougie Poynter (bass guitar) and Harry Judd (drums). They were signed to Island Records from their 2004 launch until December 2007, before creating their own label, Super Records.

McFly rose to fame after fellow band Busted helped launch them by inviting them to tour in 2004. In 2005, they won the Brit Award for Best British Pop Act. McFly's debut album Room on the 3rd Floor debuted at number 1 in the UK Album Chart and is certified as double platinum; this led to them becoming known as the youngest band ever to have an album debut at number one—a title taken from The Beatles. A month after the album was released, the band had their first UK headlining tour.

The band's second album, Wonderland, which was released in 2005, also charted at number 1 in the UK making them the youngest band to have topped the UK album charts twice. Their third album, Motion in the Ocean, was released on 6 November 2006 and charted at number 6 in the UK. McFly released their All the Greatest Hits compilation album on 5 November 2007, which charted at number 4 in the UK. The band's fourth studio album, Radio:Active, was given away for free as a supplement in the Mail on Sunday on 20 July 2008, before being released in the conventional manner (via physical release) on 2 September 2008. Fifth album Above the Noise was released in November 2010 and charted at number 20. As of 2016, McFly have had 18 consecutive UK top 20 singles, seven of which reached number one in the UK Singles Chart and seventeen of which were consecutive top ten singles. The band have currently, based on BPI certifications, sold a minimum of 1.5 million records in the UK alone and more than 10 million records worldwide.