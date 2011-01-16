Freeman Dre & the Kitchen PartyFormed 2010
Freeman Dre & the Kitchen Party
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/72d35eff-4b80-497d-aadc-c6758b8f490d
Biography (Wikipedia)
Freeman Dre and the Kitchen Party is a Folk Rock band from Toronto, Canada.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
These Walls (they listen)
Freeman Dre & the Kitchen Party
These Walls (they listen)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
These Walls (they listen)
Last played on
Saturday Night In Parkdale
Freeman Dre & the Kitchen Party
Saturday Night In Parkdale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saturday Night In Parkdale
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist