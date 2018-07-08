Steve GreenChristian singer. Born 1 August 1956
Steve Green
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1956-08-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/72ccd9f2-9436-4746-8110-95f981e57cfc
Steve Green Biography (Wikipedia)
Steve Green (born August 1, 1956) is a Christian music singer, notable for his tenor vocal range and flexible solo style. Over his 35-year career, Green has been honored as a four-time Grammy Award nominee, seven-time Dove Award winner and was inducted in to the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2017. He has had 13 No. 1 songs, and has sold over three million albums.
