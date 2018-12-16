RupeeSoca musician Rupert Clarke. Born 10 September 1975
Rupee
1975-09-10
Rupee
Rupert Clarke (born September 10, 1975), best known by his stage name Rupee, is a soca musician from Barbados. He was born in military barracks in Germany to a German mother and a Bajan father, who was serving in the British armed forces at the time. He later migrated to Barbados. He was signed to Atlantic Records.
I Am A Bajan
Rupee
I Am A Bajan
I Am A Bajan
Tempted To Touch
Rupee
Tempted To Touch
Tempted To Touch
Tempted To Touch
Zaeden
Tempted To Touch
Tempted To Touch
Jump
Rupee
Jump
Jump
You Make Me Wanna Jump (YungKiiDD Remix)
Rupee
You Make Me Wanna Jump (YungKiiDD Remix)
No Name
Rupee
No Name
No Name
Tipsy (Bad Royale Remix) (feat. Rupee)
Black Shadow
Tipsy (Bad Royale Remix) (feat. Rupee)
Tipsy (Bad Royale Remix) (feat. Rupee)
