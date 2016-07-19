William Arms FisherBorn 27 April 1861. Died 18 December 1948
William Arms Fisher
1861-04-27
William Arms Fisher Biography (Wikipedia)
William Arms Fisher (April 27, 1861 – December 18, 1948) was an American composer, music historian and writer.
Going Home
London Adventist Chorale
Going Home
Going Home
Last played on
Goin' Home
William Arms Fisher
Goin' Home
Goin' Home
Conductor
Last played on
