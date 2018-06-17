Stochelo RosenbergBorn 19 February 1968
Stochelo Rosenberg
1968-02-19
Stochelo Rosenberg Biography (Wikipedia)
Stochelo Rosenberg (born 19 February 1968 in Helmond, Netherlands) is a Gypsy jazz guitarist who leads the Rosenberg Trio.
Stochelo Rosenberg Tracks
Gypsymania
Stochelo Rosenberg
Gypsymania
Gypsymania
Stochelo Rosenberg Links
