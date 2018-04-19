Bob Dylan Biography (Wikipedia)
Bob Dylan (born Robert Allen Zimmerman, May 24, 1941) is an American singer-songwriter, author, and artist who has been an influential figure in popular music and culture for more than five decades. Much of his most celebrated work dates from the 1960s, when he became a reluctant "voice of a generation" with songs such as "Blowin' in the Wind" and "The Times They Are a-Changin'" which became anthems for the Civil Rights Movement and anti-war movement. In 1965, he controversially "went electric", branching out from his earlier work and alienating some fans of the American folk music revival, recording a six-minute single, "Like a Rolling Stone", which enlarged the scope of popular music.
Dylan's lyrics incorporate a wide range of political, social, philosophical, and literary influences. They defied existing pop-music conventions and appealed to the burgeoning counterculture. Initially inspired by the performances of Little Richard and the songwriting of Woody Guthrie, Robert Johnson, and Hank Williams, Dylan has amplified and personalized musical genres. In his recording career, Dylan has explored many of the traditions in American song—from folk, blues, and country to gospel, and rock and roll, and from rockabilly to English, Scottish, and Irish folk music, embracing even jazz and the Great American Songbook. Dylan performs on guitar, keyboards, and harmonica. Backed by a changing lineup of musicians, he has toured steadily since the late 1980s on what has been dubbed "the Never Ending Tour". His accomplishments as a recording artist and performer have been central to his career, but his songwriting is considered his greatest contribution.
- Cat Power on meeting her hero Bob Dylanhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06kn4fd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06kn4fd.jpg2018-09-08T07:51:00.000Z'He looked at my shoes, scrolled up to meet my eyes and said, "so, we finally meet!"https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06kn3mj
Cat Power on meeting her hero Bob Dylan
- Memories of Bob Dylanhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p060lybn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p060lybn.jpg2018-03-09T11:33:00.000ZMichael Kiwanuka recalls discovering Bob on his first ever tour.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p060lx19
Memories of Bob Dylan
- Ricky Ross performs Bob Dylan’s Make You Feel My Lovehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hcncy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hcncy.jpg2017-09-27T09:59:00.000ZRicky sits at Elton’s piano to perform this much loved Dylan classic for Ken Bruce in the Radio 2 Piano Room.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05hckr1
Ricky Ross performs Bob Dylan’s Make You Feel My Love
- Why it's pointless trying to interview Bob Dylan!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055qkxf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055qkxf.jpg2017-06-12T17:39:00.000ZRock journalist David Hepworth on why Bob Dylan doesn't 'do' questions!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p055qk75
Why it's pointless trying to interview Bob Dylan!
- Wonderful Peggy Seegerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p034bdtt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p034bdtt.jpg2015-10-04T14:16:00.000ZAfter 61 years on the road Peggy Seeger remembers her late husband Ewan MacColl; and shares memories of performing with her brother Pete, and Bob Dylan asking for an autograph.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p034bdtx
Wonderful Peggy Seeger
- When Dylan went electrichttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqh73.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqh73.jpg2015-08-28T14:32:00.000ZSid Griffin speaks to Stuart Maconie about Dylan Goes Electric!, a new book by Elijah Wald about the pivotal moment in the musician's career.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p030zkhy
When Dylan went electric
- Joe Boyd On An Illustrious Music Careerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02zvnh6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02zvnh6.jpg2015-08-16T14:45:00.000ZThe producer talks about a Grammy-winning live performance from Aretha; the mesmeric "one-take-wonder" Nick Drake; plugging in Dylan; the force that was Sandy Denny; and more.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02zvnhz
Joe Boyd On An Illustrious Music Career
- Bob Dylan is inducted in to Michael Balls Singers Hall of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02mdzg5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02mdzg5.jpg2015-03-22T20:50:00.000ZBob Dylan is inducted in to the Singers Hall of Fame on Sunday Night with Michael Ballhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02mdzh7
Bob Dylan is inducted in to Michael Balls Singers Hall of Fame
- Bonnie Dobson on Dylan, Seeger and other folk luminarieshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02h57sc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02h57sc.jpg2015-01-18T14:41:00.000ZThe singer-songwriter talks about composing Morning Dew, being part of a talent-filled folk scene in 1960s North America, hanging out with Bob Dylan, and returning to music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02h57ts
Bonnie Dobson on Dylan, Seeger and other folk luminaries
- Sid Griffin on Bob Dylanhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02dzhn3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02dzhn3.jpg2014-12-10T13:02:00.000ZSid Griffin joins Mark and Stuart to talk about his Dylan book, Million Dollar Bash.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02dzhqk
Sid Griffin on Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan Tracks
Sort by
Like A Rolling Stone
Girl From The North Country (feat. Johnny Cash)
I Want You
Blowin' In The Wind
The Times They Are A-Changin'
Song To Woody
Shelter From The Storm
Lay, Lady, Lay
Desolation Row
When He Returns
Masters of War
Knockin' On Heaven's Door
This Nearly Was Mine
Idiot Wind
Up To Me
The Man In Me
Just Like A Woman
I Dreamed I Saw St. Augustine
Only A Pawn In Their Game
Must Be Santa
Here Comes Santa Claus
Upcoming Events
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 1998
Latest Bob Dylan News
Bob Dylan Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Matt McGinn and The Arco String Quartet - Beside You
-
Guy Garvey - Branded a Songwriter
-
Alexandra Burke performs Hallelujah
-
An Interview With Van Morrison
-
Moondance or Astral Weeks? What's the best Van Morrison album?
-
Van on discovering Lead Belly
-
How a paper round bought Van Morrison 'Hootin' Blues'
-
This opera singer's cover of Hallelujah may well bring a tear to your eye
-
Van’s inspiration
-
Van Morrison talks to John McCarthy about Astral Weeks