Howard DevotoBorn 15 March 1952
Howard Devoto
1952-03-15
Howard Devoto Biography (Wikipedia)
Howard Devoto (born Howard Andrew Trafford 15 March 1952 in Scunthorpe) is an English singer-songwriter, who began his career as the frontman for the punk rock band Buzzcocks, but then left to form Magazine, one of the first post-punk bands.[citation needed] After Magazine, he went solo and later formed indie band Luxuria.
His singing has been characterized as a "speak-sing voice that veered between amused croon and panicked yelp."
Howard Devoto Tracks
Some Will Pay (Radio 1 Session, 1 Aug 1983)
Some Will Pay (Radio 1 Session, 1 Aug 1983)
Some Will Pay (Radio 1 Session, 1 Aug 1983)
Cold Imagination (Radio 1 Session, 1 Aug 1983)
Cold Imagination (Radio 1 Session, 1 Aug 1983)
Topless (Radio 1 Session, 1 Aug 1983)
Topless (Radio 1 Session, 1 Aug 1983)
Topless (Radio 1 Session, 1 Aug 1983)
Rainy Season
Rainy Season
Rainy Season
profile
profile
profile
The Rainy Season
The Rainy Season
The Rainy Season
Cold Imagination
Cold Imagination
Cold Imagination
Some Will Pay
Some Will Pay
Some Will Pay
Topless
Topless
Topless
Howard Devoto Links
