Howard Devoto (born Howard Andrew Trafford 15 March 1952 in Scunthorpe) is an English singer-songwriter, who began his career as the frontman for the punk rock band Buzzcocks, but then left to form Magazine, one of the first post-punk bands.[citation needed] After Magazine, he went solo and later formed indie band Luxuria.

His singing has been characterized as a "speak-sing voice that veered between amused croon and panicked yelp."