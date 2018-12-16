Richard LewisWelsh tenor. Born 10 May 1914. Died 13 November 1990
Richard Lewis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1914-05-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/72c24d13-1248-4f57-b13a-48c743ceefdb
Richard Lewis Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Lewis CBE (10 May 1914 – 13 November 1990) was an English tenor of Welsh parentage.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Richard Lewis Tracks
Sort by
Now The Birth Of Jesus Christ; It Was The Winter Wild (from Hodie)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Now The Birth Of Jesus Christ; It Was The Winter Wild (from Hodie)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Now The Birth Of Jesus Christ; It Was The Winter Wild (from Hodie)
Last played on
Take a pair of sparkling eyes (The Gondoliers)
Arthur Sullivan
Take a pair of sparkling eyes (The Gondoliers)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
Take a pair of sparkling eyes (The Gondoliers)
Last played on
Women Be Wise
Richard Lewis
Women Be Wise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Women Be Wise
Last played on
Waft Her Angels
Richard Lewis
Waft Her Angels
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfw5.jpglink
Waft Her Angels
Last played on
Hodie: A Christmas Cantata (excerpt)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Hodie: A Christmas Cantata (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Hodie: A Christmas Cantata (excerpt)
Last played on
Sound an Alarm (Judas Maccabaeus)
George Frideric Handel
Sound an Alarm (Judas Maccabaeus)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Sound an Alarm (Judas Maccabaeus)
Last played on
Hiawatha's Wedding Feast Op.30`1 - Part 1 Of Scenes From 'Hiawatha'
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
Hiawatha's Wedding Feast Op.30`1 - Part 1 Of Scenes From 'Hiawatha'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6dh.jpglink
Hiawatha's Wedding Feast Op.30`1 - Part 1 Of Scenes From 'Hiawatha'
Last played on
Fuor del mar (Idomeneo)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Fuor del mar (Idomeneo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Fuor del mar (Idomeneo)
Last played on
An Eriskay Love-Lilt
Trad.
An Eriskay Love-Lilt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrd9.jpglink
An Eriskay Love-Lilt
Music Arranger
Last played on
'In a contemplative fashion', from The Gondoliers
Arthur Sullivan
'In a contemplative fashion', from The Gondoliers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
'In a contemplative fashion', from The Gondoliers
Lyricist
Last played on
Praise to the Holiest (The Dream of Gerontius)
Edward Elgar
Praise to the Holiest (The Dream of Gerontius)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Praise to the Holiest (The Dream of Gerontius)
Last played on
Das Lied von der Erde: Der Trunkene im Fruhling
Gustav Mahler
Das Lied von der Erde: Der Trunkene im Fruhling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Das Lied von der Erde: Der Trunkene im Fruhling
Last played on
Idomeneo, re di Creta; Act 2, no.12; Fuor del mar
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Idomeneo, re di Creta; Act 2, no.12; Fuor del mar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Idomeneo, re di Creta; Act 2, no.12; Fuor del mar
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1972: Prom 55
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/er3d4f
Royal Albert Hall
1972-09-14T20:29:39
14
Sep
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 55
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 13
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e84fxj
Royal Albert Hall
1972-08-03T20:29:39
3
Aug
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 13
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1971: Prom 31
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep3d4f
Westminster Cathedral
1971-08-26T20:29:39
26
Aug
1971
Proms 1971: Prom 31
Westminster Cathedral
Proms 1970: Prom 49
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejnc8g
Royal Albert Hall
1970-09-08T20:29:39
8
Sep
1970
Proms 1970: Prom 49
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1967: Prom 10
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3v4fx
Royal Albert Hall
1967-08-01T20:29:39
1
Aug
1967
Proms 1967: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
Richard Lewis Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist