John Davies Cale, OBE (born 9 March 1942) is a Welsh musician, composer, singer, songwriter and record producer who was a founding member of the American rock band the Velvet Underground. Over his five-decade career, Cale has worked in various styles across rock, drone, classical, avant-garde and electronic music.
He studied music at Goldsmiths College, University of London, before relocating to New York City's downtown music scene in 1963, where he performed as part of the Theatre of Eternal Music and formed the Velvet Underground. Since leaving the band in 1968, Cale has released 16 solo studio albums, including the widely acclaimed Music for a New Society. Cale has also acquired a reputation as an adventurous producer, working on the debut albums of several innovative artists, including the Stooges and Patti Smith.
Julian Cope of The Teardrop Explodes and solo fame on how one John Cale gig changed his life...
Julian Cope: "John Cale made me want to be an anarchist"
Mark and Stuart talk to John Cale about reworking his 1982 album Music for a New Society.
John Cale on revisiting his old album Music for a New Society
Musical pioneer John Cale (The Velvet Underground) talks about why he loves drone music.
John Cale: The Joy Of Drone Music
Mr Wilson
Paris 1919
Child's Christmas In Wales
Fear Is a Man's Best Friend
Big White Cloud
Heartbreak Hotel
Cable Hogue
Fear (Radio 1 Session, 1 May 1975)
Half Past France
Bicycle
Smalltown
Andalucia
Hallelujah
Leaving It Up To You
If You Were Still Around
Graham Greene
I Keep A Close Watch
Northern Sky
Lie Still, Sleep Becalmed
Songs Without Words II
Verses
Ar Lan Y Mor
Interlude II
Myfanwy
Broken Bird
Helen of Troy
Magritte
Jack The Ripper
Close Watch (feat. Amber Coffman)
